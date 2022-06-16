Alur: Bengal’s Sports minister Manoj Tiwary has been in ominous form with the bat during the ongoing Ranji Trophy. After getting to his 29th first-class century in the Ranji semi-final against Madhya Pradesh, the 36-year-old minister won hearts with his celebration. He took a note out of his pocket and showed it for the cameras. It was a message for his family. He thanked his wife Susmita for all the support. The letter read: “I love you, Susmita.”Also Read - LIVE Ranji Trophy 2022 S/F, Day 3: BEN 273 All Out; Concede 68-Run Lead

Manoj Tiwary shows a handmade note after scoring the century to appreciate his family. pic.twitter.com/Q51dSd5xkj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 16, 2022

Here are hilarious reactions to Manoj’s heartwarming gesture:

Where is Mamata Banerjee’s name ?

Not a real tmc candidate imo — Em!N€nt $oC!@li$t (@NosaneEmi) June 16, 2022

I thought he will write l love you Mamta Banerjee 😵‍💫 — Archer (@poserarcher) June 16, 2022

He had earlier hit 73 and 136 against Jharkhand in the quarter-final. The veteran Bengal batter has often delivered in tough situations and that is exactly what makes him special.

Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed gave Bengal hope after they lost early wickets. But on Day 3, after reaching their hundred – both departed and that meant Bengal folded for 273 conceding a crucial 68-run lead to Madhya Pradesh. Now, it is over to the Bengal bowlers to get them back in the hunt.

Both Manoj and Sushmita have a lot of following on social space, especially on Instagram. The couple are often sharing pictures of their travel.