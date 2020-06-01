Experienced cricketer Manoj Tiwary – who has been a prolific run-getter for Bengal – has not made a huge mark for himself in international cricket. Tiwary straightaway made an impact when he burst onto the scene in 2008, but his career never took off the way one would have expected, and frequent injuries never allowed him to cement his spot in the national side. Also Read - Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik: Wishes Pour in as KKR Skipper Turns 35

International cricket aside, Tiwary, who has been a part of a number of IPL franchises, has played some match-winning knocks over the years making a strong case for himself in front of the selectors.

Tiwary has always credited his wife Susmita for his success and continues to do so. Recently, his wife took it on herself to respond to an article on Instagram which was aimed at criticising the cricketer.

Susmita recently took to Instagram to slam the right-hand batsman’s critics after he was included in an XI of flop Indian cricketers by a fan page.

“Who so ever created dis profile How dare u bloody dragged my husband’s name in it. U better do ur bloody facts check. Do something in ur shit ugly life rather dan posting shit about people. Go n get a life,” read her response.