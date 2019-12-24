Manu Bhaker fired her way to twin gold medals in the women’s 10m air pistol senior and junior events of the National Shooting Championship on Tuesday. The 17-year-old shot 241 in the final of the senior event to claim the gold medal and 243 in the junior category to finish on top of the podium.

The Youth Olympics gold medallist shot 588 in the combined qualifications.

Devanshi Dhama bagged the silver in the senior 10m air pistol event while Yashaswini Singh Deshwal won the bronze medal.

Manu and Yashaswini have already secured quotas for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Individual gold in 10 mtr air pistol senior and junior women.

63rd NATIONAL SHOOTING CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/qVbKcAJiM7 — Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) December 24, 2019



Earlier, Manu spoke about the pressure and mental preparation required to handle the pressure in the highly-awaited Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In an interview with PTI, Manu said she would love to shoot in both the 10m and 25m pistol events at the Games, provided she makes the final squad.

Last month, the Jhajjar-born shooter fired her way to the gold medal with a junior world record in the women’s 10m air pistol event of the World Cup Finals in Putian, ending the year’s international commitments on a rousing note.

Now she is all geared up for the biggest sporting event of all.

“It all depends on the selection of the team. I can’t say anything on that right now. But if you are asking me about my preference, of course, I would look to shoot in both 10m and 25m, as I give equal importance to both events and my scores in 25m is not bad at all,” Manu said.

The ace shooter added:“I may not have won in 25m but my scores are good there also.”