India’s Manu Bhaker fired her way to the gold medal with a junior world record in the women’s 10m air pistol event of the World Cup Finals here on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Bhaker shot 244.7 to claim the top prize in the prestigious season-ending tournament of International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

Her compatriot, Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished sixth in the final of the event.

Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic won the silver with 241.9, while Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze with 221.8.

In the men’s 10m air pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final. Verma topped the qualifications with 588 while Chaudhary was seventh with 581.

Yesterday, Bhaker narrowly missed out on the finals by a point as India drew a blank on the second competition day of the World Cup Finals for rifle and pistol shooters in Putian, China on Wednesday.

Sanjeev Rajput too narrowly missed on day one and today, it was Bhaker in the women’s 25m pistol event. The 17-year-old shot 583 in qualification, the same score as two other competitors, one of whom made the finals with the Indian losing out on lesser number of inner 10s.

In fact, both Bhaker and Australian Elena Galiabovitch not only had the same score, but also the same number of 17 shots in the inner 10 ring. German Doreen Vennekamp, who also finished with 583, claimed the eighth and final qualifying spot with 23 inner 10s to her credit.