MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Sweden

MAR vs ALZ, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-captain For Marsta vs Alby Zalmi CF Stars, Today's Probable XIs at Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm at 6:30 PM IST July 26 Monday.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden match toss between Marsta vs Alby Zalmi CF will take place at 6:00 PM IST July 26

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm

MAR vs ALZ Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Share Ali, Shahid Mustafa

Batsmen – Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Waqas Haider (C)

All-rounders – Talha Masood, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif (VC)

Bowlers – Aman Khan Zahid, Ajmal Raza, Faseeh Choudhary

MAR vs ALZ Probable Playing XIs

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa©(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem Ul Haque, Kamran Ali, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif

Alby Zalmi CF: Isameel Zia, Faseeh Choudhry, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Talha Masood, Rahel Khan, Taj Hussain, Usman Iftikhar, Yakob Safi, Sami Khalil, Amn Khan Zahid

MAR vs ALZ Squads

Marsta: Ajmal Raza, Shahid Mustafa©(wk), Usman Waraich, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Fahad Waqas, Waseem Ul Haque, Kamran Ali, Share Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Ahsan Rafique, Amjad Khaja, Junaid Khan

Alby Zalmi CF: Isameel Zia, Faseeh Choudhry, Azam Khalil, Zia Alozai, Talha Masood, Rahel Khan, Taj Hussain, Usman Iftikhar, Yakob Safi, Sami Khalil, Amn Khan Zahid, Taj Hussain, Muhammad Zeeshan, Taraq Rahman

