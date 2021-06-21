MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Malta

Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MAR vs AUK at Marsa Sports Complex: In match no. 29 of ECS T10 Malta tournament, Marsa CC will take on Atlas UTC Knights at the Marsa Sports Complex on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Malta MAR vs AUK match will start at 12:30 PM IST – June 22. Marsa are unbeaten so far in this tournament after winning all of their six matches. They occupy the top spot in the Group A standings with 12 points. On the other hand, Atlas UTC Knights have played four matches in this tournament and won three of those. They are just behind Marsa in the points table with 6 points under their belt. Here is the ECS T10 Malta Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAR vs AUK Dream11 Team Prediction, MAR vs AUK Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MAR vs AUK Probable XIs ECS T10 Malta, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Marsa CC vs Atlas UTC Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Malta.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between Marsa CC and Atlas UTC Knights will take place at 12 PM IST – June 22.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

MAR vs AUK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Niraj Khanna

Batsmen – Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla (C), Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul

All-rounders – Fanyan Mughal, Basil George, Sujesh Appu

Bowlers – Waseem Abbas (VC), Justin Shaju, David Athwal

MAR vs AUK Probable Playing XIs

Marsa CC: David Athwal, Johnnie Grima (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Farhan Masih, Noman Mehar, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (C), Muhammad Zubbair.

Atlas UTC Knights: Basil George, Ciril Mathew, Al Ameen Abdul, Vishnu Shaju, Justin Shaju, Nithin Babu, Bose Paul, Sujesh Appu (C), Eldhose Mathew, Shahin Saddham (wk), Nithin Sunny.

MAR vs AUK Squads

Marsa CC: David Athwal, Johnnie Grima (wk), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Farhan Masih, Noman Mehar, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal (C), Muhammad Zubbair, Muhammad Usman, Zohaib Anil, Sidharth Anand.

Atlas UTC Knights: Al Ameen Abdul, Nithin Babu, Basil George, Sujesh Appu (C), Eldhose Mathew, Ciril Mathew, Bose Paul, Shahin Saddham (wk), Vishnu Shaju, Nithin Sunny, Justin Shaju, Avinash Dileep, Ajay John, Samuel Stanislaus.

