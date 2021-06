Dream11 Team Prediction

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

MAR vs AUM My Dream11 Team

Keepers – Darshit Patankar (C), Niraj Khanna

Batsmen – Zoheb Malek (VC), Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla

All-rounders – Tarak Shah, Fanyan Mughal

Bowlers – Waseem Abbas, Shubham Patel, Jit Patel, Noshair Akhter

MAR vs AUM Probable XI

Marsa: David Athwal, Johnnie Grima(wk), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal©, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zubbair

American University of Malta: Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar(wk), Mitul Patel, Jit Patel©, Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Jitu Singh, Oliver Millard

MAR vs AUM SQUADS

Marsa: David Athwal, Johnnie Grima(wk), Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Noman Mehar, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Haroon Mughal©, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zubbair, Zohaib Anil, Glen Tavilla, Farhan Masih

American University of Malta: Nishit Bhatt, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar(wk), Mitul Patel, Jit Patel©, Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Jitu Singh, Oliver Millard, Mithilesh Shrimali, Saurav Bhatia, Shubham Chauhan

