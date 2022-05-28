MAR vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022

MAR vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints Semi Final: Captain, Vice-Captain – Marsta vs Botkyrka, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Stockholm, 12.30 PM IST May 28, SaturdayAlso Read - STI vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Stockholm Titans vs Linkoping CC, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Sweden,4.30 & 6.30 PM IST May 18, Wednesday

Here is the ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Semi Final 1 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAR vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, MAR vs BOT Fantasy Cricket Prediction, MAR vs BOT Playing 11s ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Marsta vs Botkyrka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS,ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Semi-Final 1 Also Read - LKP vs ALZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Linkoping vs Alby Zalmi, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Stockholm, 4:30 PM IST May 17, Tuesday

TOSS – The ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Semi-Finals toss between Marsta and Botkyrka will take place at 12 PM IST Also Read - ALZ vs BOT Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Stockholm 2022 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Alby Zalmi CF vs Botkyrka, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Norsborg, Sweden, 2:30 PM IST May 16, Monday

Time – May 28, 12:30 PM IST



Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

MAR vs BOT My Dream 11 Team

Shani Khawaja, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Fahad Waqas, Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Share Ali, Tahir Tarar and Zeeshan Mahmood, Faisal Mushtaq, Islam Ali and Osama Qureshi

Captain: Share Ali Vice Captain: Hamid Sulehri

MAR vs BOT Squads

Marsta : Farhan Masih, Fanyan Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Sharoon Bashir, Zeeshan Khan, Haroon Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Gurjeet Singh, Niraj Khanna, John Grima(wk), Jaswinder Singh, Fazil Rahman, Noman Mehar

Botkyrka : Tahir Tarar, Asad Iqbal, Wasif Muhammad, Osama Qureshi, Zeeshan Mahmood, Gurpal Randhawa, Aamer Riaz, Nadeem Ali, Qasib Rashid, Shani Khawaja, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad Ashfaq, Amir Khan, Aqdas Bhatti, Hayat Eatsham, Imran Merchant, Imran Muhammad, Maqsood Khawaja, Muhammad Imran Chaudhry and Sufyan Gohar

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.