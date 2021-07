MAR vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: MAR vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, ECS T10 Sweden: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Marsta vs Nacka, 6:30 PM IST, 24 July Saturday.

Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MAR vs NAC Dream11 Team Prediction, MAR vs NAC Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MAR vs NAC Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Marsta vs Nacka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden, Dream11 Team Prediction Marsta vs Nacka, Fantasy Tips Marsta IF vs Nacka.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Marsta vs Nacka will take place at 6 PM IST – July 24.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground.

MAR vs NAC My Dream11 Team

Share Ali, Zabi Zahid, Waqas Haider, Omran Zazai, Sohail Zahid, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Khalid Zahid, Kamran Ali, Qambber Syed, Lemar Momand.

Captain: Waqas Haider. Vice-captain: Khalid Zahid.

MAR vs NAC Probable Playing XIs

Marsta Shahid Mustafa (C & WK), Share Ali, Waqas Haider, Sweed Ullah, Hamid Sulehri, Fahad Waqas, Kamran Ali, Qambber Syed, Usman Arif, Ajmal Raza, Junaid Khan.

Nacka Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Shakil Jalali, Zabi Zahid

MAR vs NAC Squads

Marsta

Share Ali, Sweed Ullah, Kamran Ali, Haji Aweem, Waqas Haider, Hamid Sulehri, Ajmal Raza, Fahad Waqas, Amjad Khaja, Shahid Mustafa (C & WK), Usman Arif, Mushtaq Aslam, Junaid Khan, Ahsan Rafique, Qambber Syed, Waseem Ul Haque, Usman Waraich, Umair Muzammal and Muhammad Rizwan Aslam.

Nacka

Abdul Hakeem, Aman Momand, Azam Mohammad, Baljit Singh, Hewad Momand, Khalid Zahid, Lemar Momand, Mohammad Abubakar, Muhiyadeen Rahman, Omran Zazai, Sadat Sidiqi, Sadiq Sidiqi, Shafi Masood, Shakil Jalali, Sohail Zahid, Zabi Zahid

