Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Malta

Marsa CC vs Overseas CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MAR vs OVR at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In the Match 11 of ECS T10 – Malta on terrific Friday, Marsa CC will square off against Overseas CC at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta MAR vs OVR match will begin at 1 PM IST – November 27. Marsa CC have won their first match against Msida Warriors CC by 34 runs, Haroon Mughal was named Man of the Match for his all-round performances. Presently, they are at the tird spot in the standings with 3 points having a +3.400 run-rate. On the other hand, Overseas CC are yet to open their account in the points table as they lost all their four matches and they are currently sitting at the bottom of the table. Their bowlers doing their job and quite economical also, but their batting has been the major concern as they are not able to play to their expectations.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Marsa CC vs Overseas CC will take place at 12.30 PM IST – November 27.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

MAR vs OVR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Gericke (c)

Batsmen: Nowell Khosla, Daniel Kniverton, Deon Vosloo

All-rounders: Haroon Mughal (vc), Fanyan Mughal, Andy Naudi, Jurg Hirschi

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, U. Ansar, M. Sheraz

MAR vs OVR Probable Playing XIs

Marsa CC: Amandeep Ralhan, Saneesh Kumar, Deepak Singh, Zoheb Malek (C), Ravi Paul, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Girish Bapathu, Mittal Patel, Akhil Konda.

Overseas CC: Micheal Goonetilleke (C), Ryan Ricky Bastianz, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gopal Thakur, Angelo Delardon, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna.

MAR vs OVR Squads

Overseas CC (OVR): David Marks, Jurg Hirschi, Sean Byrne, Heinrich Gericke, Clyde Palmer, Deon Vosloo, Daniel Kniverton, James Spackman, Andy Naudi, Charl Kleinepunte, Lee Tuck, Christo Viljoen, Gerald Sant, Ethan Xuereb, Jack Barritt, Dean Stevenson, Matthew Towns.

Marsa CC (MAR): Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

