Dream11 Team Prediction

MAR vs SOC, Fantasy Tips ECS T10 Malta: Captain, Vice-captain – Marsa vs Southern Crusaders, Playing XIs For Today’s Match 21 & 22 at 12:30 PM IST June 19 Saturday:

TOSS: The ECS T10 Malta toss between the Marsa vs Southern Crusaders will take place at 12 PM IST – June 19.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Complex.

MAR vs SOC My Dream11 Team

Niraj Khanna, Gopal Thakur, Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Michael Goonetilleke, Fanyan Mughal, Zeshan Yousaf, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Zubbair, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas.

Captain: Niraj Khanna. Vice-captain: Nowell Khosla.

Probable XI

Marsa

Haroon Mughal (C), Zeeshan Khan, Johnnie Grima (WK), Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, David Athwal, Noman Mehar, Muhammad Zubbair.

Southern Crusaders

Michael Goonetilleke (C), Zeshan Yousaf, Gopal Thakur (WK), Thilan Perera, Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Denasa Abeysinghe, Muhammad Bilal, Eardley Chandiram, Jojo Thomas

SQUADS

Marsa

Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal (C), Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla, Sidharth Anand, Johnnie Grima (WK), Glen Tavilla, Noshair Akhter, Muhammad Usman, David Athwal, Farhan Masih, Muhammad Zubbair, Zohaib Anil, Riaz Ashraf and Noman Mehar.

Southern Crusaders

Michael Goonetilleke (C), Ryan Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Zeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Gopal Thakur (WK), Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Ezhaq Masih, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Royal Butt, Angelo Delardon, Denasa Abeysinghe, Azwan Kamaleen, Eranga Jayawardhana, Waseem Sajjad and Aneel Shahid.