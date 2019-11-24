Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Maratha Arabians vs Deccan Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MAR vs DEG Final at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 9:30 PM IST:

In the final match of the T10 League 2019, the Maratha Arabians will face Deccan Gladiators in the final match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Maratha Arabians have not lost since the tournament opener where the defending champions Northern Warriors defeated them. They won all the remaining four matches across Group stage and Super League. The Deccan Gladiators, on the other hand, won two matches in space of five hours on Saturday.

TOSS – The toss between Maratha Arabians and Deccan Gladiators will take place at 9:00 PM (IST) on November 24.

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MAR vs DEG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen – Chris Lynn (captain), Adam Lyth, Daniel Lawrence

All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (vice-captain), Ben Cutting

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Migael Pretorius, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga

MAR vs DEG Predicted XI:

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn (captain), Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Dasun Shanaka, Hazratullah Zazai/Kasun Rajitha, Shiraz Ahmed, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga

Deccan Gladiators: Shane Watson (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicketkeeper), Anton Devcich, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Daniel Lawrence, Sheldon Cottrell, Migael Pretorius, Zahoor Khan

MAR vs DEG SQUADS:

Maratha Arabians (From): Hazratullah Zazai, Chris Lynn, Adam Lyth, Najibullah Zadran, Yuvraj Singh, Dasun Shanaka, Chadwick Walton(w), Dwayne Bravo(c), Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammed Qasim, Wanindu Hasaranga, James Fuller, Mohammad Irfan

Deccan Gladiators (From): Mohammad Shahzad(w), Shane Watson(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Daniel Lawrence, Kieron Pollard, Anton Devcich, Ben Cutting, Migael Pretorius, Fawad Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Zahoor Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Sharif Asadullah, Asif Khan, Mason Crane, Prashant Gupta, Tymal Mills

