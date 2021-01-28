Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Live Streaming Cricket, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The exciting T10 cricket league is all set to kickstart from January 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Maratha Arabians will lock horns with Northern Warriors in the opening match of the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 league. Northern Warriors will be led by the West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran who has made a big name for himself at the international stage. While veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik will lead the Maratha Arabians in the exciting cricket league. India’s Pravin Tambe is also part of the Abu Dhabi T10 league and will play for Maratha Arabians. Malik will also be accompanied by his fellow countrymen Mohammed Hafeez in the team. While Pooran had some big hitters from Caribbean islands Lendl Simmons and Brandon King. Here are the details of when and where to watch Live Cricket Streaming, Live T10 League, Live Streaming Abu Dhabi League, Live Streaming Maratha vs Northern, Live SonyLiv Streaming, Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - Live Match Streaming Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test: When And Where to Watch PAK vs SL Live Streaming Cricket Match Online And on TV

When is Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match will start from Thursday, January 28. Also Read - DB vs BT Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 3: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 10 PM IST January 28 Thursday

What are the timings of Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match will start at 05:30 PM IST. Also Read - PD vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 2: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 7:45 PM IST January 28 Thursday

Where is the Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match being played?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match will be telecasted on Sony SIX and Sony Ten 3 in India.

Where can you live stream the Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match?

The Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Squads for the Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 League match?

Northern Warriors Squad: Lendl Simmons, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Rayad Emrit, Fabian Allen, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Wahab Riaz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Sujeet Parbatani, Nuwan Pradeep, Aamer Yamin, Rovman Powell, Kjorn Ottley, Maheesh Theekshana, Waseem Muhammad

Maratha Arabians Squad: Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik(c), Alishan Sharafu, Javed Ahmadi, Abdul Shakoor(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami, Ishan Malhotra, Amjad Gul Khan, Maroof Merchant, Syed Haider Shah, Sohag Gazi, Taskin Ahmed, Ravinderpal Singh