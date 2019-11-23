Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Maratha Arabians vs Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Abu Dhabi T10 League 2019: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips MAR vs QAL Qualifier 1 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 5:00 PM IST:

Maratha Arabians have topped the table with four wins in the six matches they played in the tournament and in the first Qualifier, they will face Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. A good win for the Qalandars on Friday helped them to finish at No.2 by edging Deccan Gladiators and Bangla Tigers on NRR marginally.

TOSS – The toss between Maratha Arabians and Qalandars will take place at 4.30 PM (IST) on November 23.

Time: 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MAR vs QAL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt

Batsmen – Chris Lynn, Dawid Malan, Najibullah Zadran, Adam Lyth (vice-captain), Tom Banton (captain)

All-Rounders – George Garton

Bowlers – Mitchell McClenaghan, Kasun Rajitha, Chris Jordan, Lahiru Kumara

MAR vs QAL Predicted XI:

Maratha Arabians: Chris Lynn (captain), Adam Lyth, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Najibullah Zadran, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga/Dasun Shanaka, Shiraz Ahmed, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Kasun Rajitha

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt (wicketkeeper), Laurie Evans, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Sultan Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton

MAR vs QAL SQUADS:

Maratha Arabians (From): Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn(c), Chadwick Walton(w), Yuvraj Singh, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga, Shiraz Ahmed, Kasun Rajitha, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohammed Qasim, James Fuller, Mohammad Irfan, Hazratullah Zazai

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Luke Ronchi (wk), Dawid Malan (captain), Philip Salt, Laurie Evans, Jordan Clark, Lahiru Kumara, George Garton, Sultan Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sohail Akhtar, Haris Rauf, Ahsan Mirza, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Seekkuge Prasanna, Chris Jordan, Peter Trego, Samit Patel, Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir

