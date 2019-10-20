World champion Marc Marquez won his 10th title of the 2019 season at the Motul Grand Prix of Japan on Sunday at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit in Motegi (Japan).

Marquex of Repsol Honda Team, who began from pole position for the first time at Motegi, clinched the title with a timing of 42:42.492 seconds. Yamaha SRT’s Fabio Qartararo, who started third from the grid, finished second, 0.870 seconds behind Marquez while Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso (42:48.817 seconds) climbed up four places to take the third spot in the 24-lap race.

The 26-year-old Marquez’s win also ensured his team pocket the Constructor’s title with three races still left in the season.

Sunday’s win also gave Marquez his third Japan Moto GP title after having clinched the crown in 2016 and last year, while finishing second in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Before coming to Japan, Marquez had already secured his fourth consecutive world championship title at the last race in Thailand.

In total, the 26-year-old Spaniard has eight world championship titles, including six in the premier class MotoGP. Marquez’s other crowns came in the 125cc World Championship in 2010 and Moto2 World Championship in 2012.

Already assured of the world championship title, Marquez meant business from the word go and held off an early challenge from ‘Rookie of the Year’ Quartararo.

It was immaculate riding from Marquez in dry conditions on a circuit, which has always been tricky for him.

Marquez took an early lead and maintained that till the end. His strategy was simple – take the lead and increase the gap – and he executed that with perfection.