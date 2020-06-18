Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on club forward Marcus Rashford for his incredible social services during the COVID-19 crisis, saying it has only shown what a ”top” human being he is. Also Read - Marcus Rashford's Campaign Helps Children With Free School Meal Vouchers

Rashford's campaign bore fruit on Tuesday as his efforts ensured around 1.3 million children will get free school meal vouchers during the holidays.

According to a BBC report, the 22-year old Manchester United forward drew praise from even British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who lauded his "contribution to the debate around poverty".

Rashford had stepped up his campaign for the government to fund free meals for needy children through the summer school lockdown.

“Before we talk about Tottenham, just how proud are you personally and how proud is the club at the work Marcus Rashford has been doing over the past few weeks and months? Literally helping millions of children across the country…

“It has been fantastic to follow Marcus throughout the lockdown period as well. It’s not only that he got the Prime Minister to change his mind, but also what he’s done over the last few months. Marcus is such a top, top human being and he’s brought his own experiences as a kid into this conversation and changed the lives of so many kids as you said.

“So he’s already been the captain of the club at such a young age and he’s proving all the time his human qualities which is the main attribute for a Man United player, along with his qualities as a player,” Solskjaer was quoted as saying on Manchester United’s official website ahead of their match against Tottenham Hotspur.

“I don’t think Marcus is thinking about this politically or in any other way than helping people and helping kids.

“He knows deep inside that he has helped children with food now and to change their lives and I think that makes him feel good about himself and using his position as a role model at Man United, one of the top players in the country, a Man United player and he can effect people in a good way.

“That’s what it is about. He is a good human being. He wants to make a good change. It”s not about him or anything bigger than that,” the manager added on manutd.com.

