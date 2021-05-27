After the dramatic Europa League Final which saw Villarreal capturing their maiden European crown, Marcus Rashford had to go through racial abuse in all his social accounts. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after Extra-Time and it took a total of 21 spot-kicks to decide the fate of the match. Also Read - Villarreal Beat Manchester United in EPIC Penalty Shootout Drama to Claim Maiden Europa League Title

Rashford and his other nine teammates converted their kicks but David de Gea was the only man from the game to squander his chance. Marcus Rashford didn't have the best of games as he failed to make an impact and even missed a sitter from close range which was probably the best chance of the game for United.

He took to Twitter and expressed his anger regarding the number of "monkey emojis" he received for his below-average performance.

At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying 👍🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 26, 2021



Rashford has been one of the many footballers who have called out social media giants to take more steps in order to curb online hate and racial discrimination.

After Rashford’s tweet, Manchester United also released a statement condemning the racial abuse.

“Following the Europa League final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse. If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, act and report it,” United’s official handle tweeted.

Speaking before the latest incidents of abuse, England boss Gareth Southgate praised the job players had done in highlighting the issue. "I do think there has been progress over the last year on the issue of racism because social media is just in general a poor reflection of what happens through society," he told the BBC."But the reality is if it wasn't social media these situations are happening on our streets at certain times. (The players) have used their voice in a very positive manner, in particularly the last 12 months. We have to keep fighting racism."

FIFA and UEFA have always condemned racism, but somewhere or the other, the players, officials, coaches are subjected to racial abuse.