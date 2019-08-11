Manchester United vs Chelsea: It was a big game and it lived up to its expectations not from a Chelsea point of view as Manchester United win 4-0 to get their campaign off to a great start. It was Marcus Rashford’s brace that headlined the win. Initially, it was a penalty in the 18th minute that got things going as Rashford found the back of the net for the first time. Then in the 67th minute, he doubled it with a brace to take the game away from Chelsea’s grasp. Finally, it was Daniel James who scored his maiden goal for the Red Devils as he sealed the match 4-0.

Here are some of the goals from the match:

Paul Pogba also contributed with assists and was always in the game. While Chelsea has a lot to think about, Manchester United would like to continue their great start to the season.

“Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning,” chanted the home stand of Old Trafford in the direction of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Old Trafford came alive in the 19th minute when the Red Devils opened the scoring via a penalty and since then they have maintained the momentum and never allowed Chelsea to get back in the game.