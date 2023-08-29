Home

Sports

Marijuana at US Open? Maria Sakkari Gets Bothered by Weed Smell During Shock Loss During First Round – WATCH

Marijuana at US Open? Maria Sakkari Gets Bothered by Weed Smell During Shock Loss During First Round – WATCH

US Open: This is a bizarre complain from the Greece star Maria Sakkari. How could she smell weed?

Marijuana odor bothers Maria Sakkari (Image: AP)

New York: It may sound bizarre, but Greece’s Maria Sakkari complained of being bothered by the smell of weed during her shock loss during the first round match at the US Open on Monday against Rebeka Masarova. Maria seemed convinced that it was the smell of weed. Sakkari was leading 4-1 in the first set on Court 17 at that point. “The smell, oh my gosh,” Sakkari said. “I think it’s from the park.”

Trending Now

Sakkari, a semifinalist at the U.S. Open two years ago, said the smell of marijuana didn’t affect her while playing. She had practiced on the same court Sunday and already had noticed it then.

Maria Sakkari smells weed during tennis match. pic.twitter.com/JDRvAV8NXc — MMA Cardinal🥇🥊 (@MmaCardinal) August 28, 2023

“You don’t really think about it, because all you care is just to win the match,” Sakkari said. “I smelled it, but that was it. Like, it wasn’t something that I paid attention to.”

Nick Kyrgios complained about smelling marijuana during a match last year, saying afterward he is asthmatic and the smell probably wasn’t good for him when he was running around.

But Sakkari said it didn’t cause any problems while competing in what became her third straight first-round exit in a Grand Slam tournament.

“Sometimes you smell food, sometimes you smell cigarettes, sometimes you smell weed,” Sakkari said. “I mean, it’s something we cannot control, because we’re in an open space. There’s a park behind. People can do whatever they want.”

Follow all the latest on the US Open on india.com.

(With inputs from AP)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES