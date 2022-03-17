New Delhi: Former Formula 1 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher and ex Tennis superstar Mario Sharapova has been booked for a fraudulent case of a real estate project. The FIR has been filed by Shafali Agarwal, a resident of Chattarpur Mini Farm in Delhi.Also Read - Gurugram: Mobile ATM Catches Fire on Iffco Chowk Flyover Along Delhi-Jaipur Expressway | PHOTOS

In her complaint, she and her husband booked a residential apartment measuring 3,650 square feet in a project named after Tennis star, Sharapova in Sector 73.

Agarwal said that the directors of the firm has cheated them by making false promises and lured them to book a residential unit in the project. A total payment of 79,01,848 INR was made and a buyer's agreement was not initiated despite of repeated requests.

“We reached out to the company management after pictures of the project, and a lot of false promises were made by accused companies (who) lured the complainant into booking a residential unit in their project,” she said.

“A famous international tennis player supported the project in the eyes of the general public by advertising for other accused, and her picture is… in the brochure promoting the project. She also made false promises and had dinner parties with the buyers, and all this was done for the project which never took off in the last seven years. Also, a tower (was) to be constructed named Michael Schumacher World Tower as mentioned in advertisements and brochures”, the complaint read.

Dinkar, SHO of Badshahpur police station, said, “On the directions of the court, under section 156 (3) of CrPC, the FIR has been registered. A probe has been initiated.” It has been learned that The FIR was registered under IPC sections 406, 420 and 120-B.