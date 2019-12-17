Australia dropped Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis from the ODI squad of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, for the three-match ODI series against India in January next year, with Marnus Labhuschagne, enjoying a red-hot form in Test cricket, earning his maiden call up to the limited-overs squad.

“We … believe Marnus Labuschagne is ready for his international white-ball debut after his strong form for Queensland in this form of the game,” said head selector Trevor Hohns.

Also making his way to the squad is spin-bowling allrounder Ashton Turner, who despite scoring 43-ball 84 to help Australia to victory during his debut one-day series in India early this year, was not picked for the World Cup. Fast bowler Sean Abbott also earns a recall after five years for his ODI debut.

Aaron Finch will continue to lead the side with Alex Carey as the wicketkeeper-batsman. Coach Justin Langer will tour with the side and the with assistant coach Andrew McDonald taking charge.

“Ashton Turner has proven himself in India with his ability to adapt to local conditions,” Hohns said about Turner, adding, ” “It is great to see Glenn Maxwell returning to the game in the Big Bash League. We will closely monitor his form after what would have been a disappointing 12 months in the one-day game by his standards.”

Nathan Lyon has not been picked to tour India, and in his stead legspinner Adam Zampa will be the lead spinner.

Squad: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa