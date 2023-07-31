Home

Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja Involved in Fight With English Fan During 5th Ashes Test | WATCH

The English fan seemed to be booing the Australian cricketers while they were on their way back to the dressing-room.

Khawaja, Labuschagne Fight (Twitter screengrab)

London: Controversies, drama, cricket – the Ashes season has had it all! It has thus far been a memorable Ashes series for sure. Now, with the season coming to an end, there was still enough of drama left. A few misbehaving English fans were confronted by Australian cricketers – Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja at the Oval in London on Sunday. The English fan seemed to be booing the Australian cricketers while they were on their way back to the dressing-room.

Khawaja told the man to “calm down”, while Labuschagne asked him, “What did you say? What did you say, mate? You’re just about to go at everyone else.”

Here is the clip that is now going viral where you can see how the incident transpired. Check viral video:

Not quite the MCC Long Room at Lords. But @marnus3cricket and @Uz_Khawaja clearly not happy with this Englishman at the end of a frustrating day 3 for the Aussies! #boring #Ashes #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/i0m5wM8bUY — Pat McCormick (@pat_mccormickk) July 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the Oval Test is well-poised after Australian openers David Warner and Khawaja took Australia to 135-0 at stumps on Day 4, leaving the visitors 349 runs away from a magnificent victory. For England to pull things back, they need wickets. Stuart Broad would be expected to get among the wickets on the last day of the cricket career.

Warner is batting at 58 while Khawaja is unbeaten on 249. England’s second innings folded on 395, setting Australia a target of 384 runs. The target was stiff but the Aussie pair has given the Pat Cummins-led side the best possible start.

Not long back, the MCC suspended three members after the Australian players were abused on the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

During the incident, Khawaja was held back by security staff after confronting one of the members, while umpire Chris Gaffaney was also forced to intervene.

