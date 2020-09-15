Marseille – who beat PSG on Sunday in a game where tempers flared and Neymar along with five other players were shown the red card – confirmed that Alvaro Gonzalez – with whom the Brazilian got into a confrontation – has received ‘death threats’. After the match, Neymar alleged that he was racially abused by Gonzalez and this has got his fans angry who are now calling up the Marseille defender’s family on their personal telephone numbers and giving them threats Also Read - Lionel Messi Loses Cool at Aggressive Opponent as he Makes His Barcelona Return

"This controversy is serious and already has serious consequences. The club condemns the dissemination of private telephone numbers of Alvaro Gonzalez and his relatives on Brazilian media and social networks overnight, giving rise to constant harassment, including death threats," read the official statement released by the club.

Referring to Gonzalez as not a racist, the statement also said that the club is absolutely against any form of racism.

“Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist, he has shown us this by his daily behaviour since joining the club, as his teammates have already testified. The Olympique de Marseille is the very symbol of anti-racism in French professional sport, given its history and that of the city of Marseille, the diversity of its stands and the relentless struggle it leads. always to eradicate this scourge. Its players demonstrate it in their daily commitment on and off the pitch,” it read.

The Marseille player also took to Twitter and claimed that he had never used any language that was racial in nature. Neymar replied to him and called him a liar and also said that he has no character.

Meanwhile, PSG is backing Neymar racial allegations to the hilt. The Brazilian forward was caught on VAR jabbing Gonzalez’s head.