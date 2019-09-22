Marsh Cup: With the thickness of the bat increased in modern-day cricket, suggestions of umpires and bowler wearing a helmet has been spoken often! An incident on Sunday highlighted once again why bowlers should wear helmets as a precautionary measure. The incident took place during a recent Marsh Cup match between New South Wales and Queensland. New South Wales bowler Mickey Edwards was bowling when Queensland batter Sam Heazlett decided to attack. Heazlett came down the track and threw the kitchen sink at it, he connected it well as it went back straight and his the bowler on his follow-through. It looked like a nasty blow, but Edwards got up and was on his feet soon.

Here is the video of the incident:

Thankfully, Mickey Edwards is OK after this scary moment at AB Field #MarshCup pic.twitter.com/lhuMm8lyjo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 22, 2019

The incident also shocked the fans who reacted to it. While some felt it was frightening, others were just happy that nothing serious happened.

Meanwhile, NSW registered a healthy total of 305/5 in the Marsh Cup tie against Queensland. Jack Edwards, the 19-year-old opening batsman was the top-scorer for the team with 84. Moises Henriques and Nicholas Bertus also stroked brilliant half-centuries.

Chasing 306 to win, Heazlett and Lubuschangne got off to a good start. Heazlett scored a 57-ball 70 and the Ashes star Marnus Labuschagne hit 67 runs, as the two put up a partnership of more than 100 runs.