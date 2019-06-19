Marta became the top scorer in the history of FIFA World Cups, including the men’s tournament, after scoring her 17th overall goal in Brazil’s 1-0 win against Italy in the Women’s World Cup here. Brazil’s captain led her team to victory – and the third spot in Group C – on Tuesday by converting a penalty after Debinha was fouled by Elena Linari in the second half, reports Efe news.

With her 17th goal, she surpassed the 16 goals netted by Germany’s Miroslav Klose, thus setting a new record in the history of the World Cup in both the men’s and women’s categories. Marta is also the only player, male or female, to have scored in five different World Cups.

Brazil was defeated by Australia 3-2 in the second match of the group stage but still managed to qualify for the knockout phase as the best third-placed team in the competition with six points, behind Italy and Australia. In the other match of the day, Australia beat Jamaica 4-1 thanks to a spectacular performance by Samantha Kerr, who scored all four goals.

The Chicago Red Stars forward has scored 28 goals in her last 30 matches with Australia and equaled American forward Alex Morgan’s five goals in this year’s Women’s World Cup. The Jamaicans managed to score their first goal at a World Cup ever in the match against Australia – after having lost 3-0 to Brazil and 5-0 to Italy – thanks to an inspiring solo effort by Havana Solaun in the 49th minute.

However, the “Reggae Girlz” finished at the bottom of Group C and are, therefore, out of the tournament.