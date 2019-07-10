India-New Zealand: Martin Guptill has taken New Zealand to the finals with one piece of brilliance in the field. Dhoni was holding the key for India when he was runout for 50. Guptill got to the ball quickly and fired in a terrific direct hit at the keeper’s end. There was a slight ‘yes and no’ on the second run and cost Dhoni as he was short by millimetres. Ironically, for a man who is so good between the wickets, he had to fall to a run out and that will hurt him. Guptill has had a bad tournament with the bat but he has redeemed himself in a big way with this effort. Was a slower ball on a length and it popped up off the glove towards short fine leg as Dhoni got cramped on the pull.

Imagine doing this to one of the greatest finishers in ODI history at the pointy end of a World Cup semi final. Martin Guptill is absolutely having a laugh. #CWC19 #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/loQV0yQOpO — Ethan (@ethan_meldrum) July 10, 2019

New Zealand in World Cup semifinals in Manchester

vs Eng, 1979: Lost by nine runs

vs Pak, 1999: Lost by nine wickets

vs Ind, 2019: Won by 18 runs

“In the break, we talked about making sure we do the best we can and play the we wanted to play. We started well with the ball and created a lot of pressure. We had to ask a lot of questions against that world-class batting line-up. We knew we had to create pressure against that batting line-up but we also knew that this was a difficult wicket to bat on and it was holding up a little bit,” said Man of the Match Matt Henry.

“The first half, we were very, very good. We got what we needed at that point. We thought we had restricted New Zealand to a chaseable score but the way they come out with the ball was what made the difference. I think it was the skill level on display (from NZ bowlers) was there for all to see. Jadeja had a really good couple of games and it’s his performances that are a huge positive. New Zealand deserve it, they put us under more pressure,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.