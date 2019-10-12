India’s Mary Kom lost to Turkey’s European champion Busenaz Cakiroglu 1-4 in the semi-final of the 51kg category to settle for bronze in the ongoing 2019 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Mary Kom was already assured of an unparalleled eighth world medal having made the semi-finals on Thursday when she defeated Rio Olympic bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia of Colombia 5-0.

Besides six world titles, the 36-year-old’s incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

She is the most successful boxer across both the men’s and women’s competitions when it comes to number of medals. In 2019, besides her latest feat at the worlds, she has won gold medals at the India Open and President’s Cup (Indonesia).

Later today, Manju Rani (48kg), Jamuna Boro and last edition’s bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) will be in action. India’s best performance in the event remains the one in 2006 when the country snared eight medals, including four gold, one silver and three bronze.