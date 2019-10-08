Six-time World champion Mary Kom moved into the quarter-finals by beating Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the women’s fly 51 kg category on Tuesday. With the win, Mary stayed on track for her seventh world championship crown. The 36-year-old took merely 20 minutes to see off the Thai challenge. It was the ease with which the veteran defeated her opponent is what stood out.

In her eight appearances in the World Championships so far, Mary has accounted for a total of six gold medals and a silver. Her most recent conquest was in 2018 in New Delhi. She is also the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven world championships.

The Padma Bhushan-awardee is now three steps away from winning her seventh World Amateur Boxing Championship.

