India’s ace boxer Mary Kom was knocked out of the ongoing Women’s World Championship 2019 against Turkey’s European Champion Busenaz Cakiroglu via a split verdict 1:4 at Ulan-Ude on Saturday. The six-time world champion was not happy with the decision and took to Twitter to express herself. In the Twitter post she shared, the ace pugilist also tagged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Mary Kom wrote: “How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is…”

How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is….https://t.co/rtgB1f6PZy. @KirenRijiju @PMOIndia — Mary Kom (@MangteC) October 12, 2019

Once the bout was over, India protested the decision as they flanked out the yellow card but as per AIBA’s instruction in a Team meeting earlier on Saturday; it was informed that protests will be granted only if scores read 3:2/3:1. This is the reason why the technical referee did not accept India’s yellow card and the protest was turned down.

There was no change to the result as Mary had to settle for a bronze in the 51 kg category.

Both the boxers seemed hesitant to make the first move in the opening round but Mary Kom had the edge in counter-attacks as Cakiroglu struggled to make her height advantage count.

The second round followed a similar pattern as far as the tactics went but Cakiroglu seemed the sharper of the two.

In the final three minutes, both the boxers upped the ante but Cakiroglu became the dominant aggressor eventually.

Besides six world titles, Mary Kom’s incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.