England are yet to name a 26-man squad for the European Championship on Tuesday and young Mason Greenwood has decided not to be a part of it.

The Manchester United forward withdrew from the provisional 33-man squad hours before seven players were due to be cut "in order to recover fully from an underlying injury," the Premier League giants said in a statement.

United said the unspecified injury kept Greenwood out of the Under-21 European Championship in March and that his appearances for the team were managed carefully as a result through the end of the season.

“But a further spell of tournament football would not be beneficial and Mason will remain at Manchester United to recuperate and prepare for pre-season training,” United said.

Six more players will miss out when England coach Gareth Southgate settles on his final squad later.

Much intrigue lies in whether Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, the captains of Man United and Liverpool, respectively, are fit enough to be included after missing the final games of the season because of injury.

Mason Greenwood in the recently concluded 2020-21 season bagged 12 goals in 52 matches finishing up as runners-up with United in the Europa League Final against Villarreal.

The youngest goal-scorer in the Europa League made his England debut in a UEFA Nations League match against Iceland on September 2020. Since then he wasn’t called to the team because as he was withdrawn from the team along with Phil Foden for breaking quarantine guidelines in Iceland.

Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya