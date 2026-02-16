Home

Massive change in Australian squad, THIS star player will replace Josh Hazlewood in middle of T20 World Cup 2026

A massive change has taken place in the Australian team in the middle of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 tournament. There is an important update in the Australian squad.

Former Australian captain and star batter Steve Smith has been officially added to the squad as he replaced one of the finest pacers, Josh Hazlewood. Smith is all set to play against Sri Lanka on Monday.

Smith was called up after Mitchell Marsh was injured by a hit to the groin before Australia’s first match against Ireland. He arrived on time and travelled with the team to Pallekele for their last two group matches.

He practiced on Sunday ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, but there is still no confirmation about his selection. Marsh also spent good time in the nets and is showing positive signs of recovery. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis is fine after getting hit on the hand during his follow-through against Zimbabwe, with no serious injury reported.

Selector Tony Dodemaide speaks on the decision

Selector Tony Dodemaide reflected on adding Steve Smith to the squad. “ICC regulations stipulate that any squad change must be submitted and activated at least one day prior to a match.”

“With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense that he [Smith] is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required,” he added.

Australia’s Massive loss to Zimbabwe

Speaking about Australia’s last match in the T20 World Cup 2026, Australia showcased a poor performance against Zimbabwe. They struggled with both bat and ball and shocked the cricket world by losing to Zimbabwe by 23 runs.

Australia’s remaining schedule for the T20 World Cup 2026

16 February 2026 – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele – 7:00 pm

20 February 2026 – Australia vs Oman, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele – 7:00 pm

