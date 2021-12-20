Centurion: In what would come as a massive setback for fans, an InsideSport report suggests that no crowds would be permitted to enter the stadium for the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa. Cricket South Africa (CSA) issued directives in the wake of a rise in Omicron cases in the country. Virat Kohli-led India has already started practicing at Centurion and had undergone quarantine in Mumbai before traveling to the rainbow nation.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Likes Virat Kohli's Attitude But Criticizes His Fighting Nature

As per local media reports, Supersport Park has not put the tickets for sale which makes it pretty clear that the crowds would have to watch the cricketing action on their TV sets. The official Twitter handle of the stadium wrote: "At this point, it isn't clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course."

🎟 Announcement 🎟 Please note, no announcement has been made regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Test match at the #ImperialWanderers Stadium between 🇿🇦 and 🇮🇳. At this point, it isn’t clear if fans will be allowed. We will make further announcements in due course. pic.twitter.com/bI11Y4zh7Z — Imperial Wanderers Stadium (@WanderersZA) December 17, 2021

This is India’s eighth tour to South Africa. It is one of the only places where India is yet to win a Test series. Kohli would be hopeful that his team creates history. The Indian Test captain who averages in excess of 60 in South Africa would be a key player.

India will play three Tests before the white-leg begins. It is a long tour and would be exciting for fans.