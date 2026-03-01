Massive update from Sri Lanka’s team after 5-run loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Home

Sanath Jayasuriya steps down as Sri Lanka’s head coach

Former Sri Lanka star player, Sanath Jayasuriya has decided to step down and end his services as head coach of the Sri Lanka men’s team. He made this announcement after Sri Lanka’s 5-run loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash. However, he had not informed SLC about his decision, but he said that he had decided this World Cup would be his final assignment for his nation in this role and has now ended his tenure.

Jayasuriya reacts to his decision

Sanath Jayasuriya reflected on his decision and said, “I thought it was time to give it to someone else,”. After that, “That’s why about two months ago I’d said during the England series that I don’t have hopes of staying in the job for long. I’d taken this decision by then. I thought I’d be able to leave as coach on a good note in the World Cup. I wasn’t able to do that as well as I’d like, and I’m sad about that.”

Sanath Jayasuriya revealed that, he has stepped down as the head coach of the team, but didn’t say when he would leave as the Sri Lanka team is set to face Afghanistan in the upcoming limited-over series. This series may be affected due to tensions in the Middle East. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket Board want him to stay till the series. “My contract runs till June.”

“I haven’t given SLC any news officially yet. They don’t know that I am going to say this even. I will need to go and discuss with them. If they can get somebody [to coach the team] then definitely [they should do that],” he added.

Sri Lanka’s achievement under Sanath Jayasuriya’s coaching

Sanath Jayasuriya opened up about his hard work and dedication helped team to reach new height, “Over the last one-and-a-half years I was able to bring the team from where we were. In ODIs we were ranked eighth or ninth and we didn’t even qualify for a Champions Trophy. But I was able to bring us to No. 4. I’ve brought the Test team to No. 6, and the T20 team is also sixth or seventh [they currently sit at eighth].

“I didn’t do it alone. My support staff gave me incredible assistance. From day one I asked them to help me, because I didn’t have a lot of experience as a coach. But I was able to manage it because of the cricket I’d played,” he added.

