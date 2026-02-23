Home

Massive update over Sialkot Stallions franchise in the PSL ahead of 11th season inauguration

Sialkot Stallions a new franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was bought last month for Rs 185 crore. This new franchise has been sold out again due to a massive controversy over the sale of shares. This embarrassing moment came just before the launch of 11th season of the PSL.

Sialkot Stallions was bought by The OZ Group in a PSL auction last month. However, soon after the deal, questions were raised about the financial background of the new owners.

The situation became more complicated when some partners sold a 98 percent stake in the team to an Australian company.

Things came under control when the main owner and US-based businessman Mohammad Shahid threatened legal action. After that, the Australian company decided to cancel the deal.

CD Ventures buys 98 percent stake in the franchise

Moving on, CD Ventures showcased interest in the Sialkot franchise and bought their 98 percent stake. CD Ventures is the same company that took part in the auction for the Multan Sultans franchise and placed a final bid of Rs. 235 crore.

Multan Sultans change name to Rawalpindi in PSL

Speaking about Multan Sultans, the Wali Technologies purchased the franchise for Rs 245 crore in the auction. Not only this, Multan Sultans also changed their name to Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will begin on March 26th.

