On the occasion of National Sports Day, Sachin Tendulkar treated his fan with a special video. The cricket legend was seen having a good time playing gully cricket with Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Bacchan.

Taking to his official Twitter account, where the video was shared, Tendulkar talked about the importance of finding the right balance between work and sport. Captioning the video, he wrote, “It’s always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time.”

In another video, posted an hour after, Tendulkar was seen speaking with Varun about the importance of playing a regular sport and staying fit. He even suggested people to play a sport they love as he said loving the game would not help anyone. Varun, too, spoke on the same line and expressed that the passion that everyone has while watching a sport should also be there while playing. Both of them even lauded PM Narendra Modi for launching the Fit India movement.

Tendulkar captioned the second video, “Our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi

‘s #FitIndiaMovement launched today resonates with my dream of transforming into a #SportPlayingNation. Just loving a sport isn’t enough, we need to play it too! Here’s @Varun_dvn and I discussing the importance of sport & fitness in daily life.”

Both Abhishek Bacchan and Varun Dhawan shared the videos on their personal social media handles and expressed their excitement over playing cricket with the master.

Also, the Fit India movement was launched on Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on the occasion of National Sports Day and the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Dhyan Chand. The movement is aimed at encouraging people to involve themselves in physical activities and play sport to stay fit. The movement has been conceptualised by PM Modi.