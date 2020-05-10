Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Matagalpa vs Chinandega Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match MAT vs CN at Polideportivo Alexis Arguello: In another exciting encounter of Nicaragua Basketball League 2020, Indigenas de Matagalpa will take on Chinandega at The Brigadista on Sunday (May 10). The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 match will start at 4.30 AM (IST). Matagalpa are currently in the fourth position on the points table. They have won 14 out of their 16 games in the competition so far. Chinandega, on the other hand, has won only eight out of their 17 games and are placed at the ninth spot on the points table. Indigenas de Matagalpa will be starting as the favourites in this matchup and are expected to win the game with ease. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Leones MGA vs San Isidro Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's LM vs SI Match at Alexis Arguello 4.30AM IST

My Dream11 Team

PG – K Andino (SP), C Bejarano Baltodano, E Paredes Prado

SG – D Cacho

SF – B Parajon

PF – R Mendoza

C – R Taylor, M Lopez

MAT vs CN Starting 5s

Matagalpa: Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Bryon Castillo, Raul Mendoza, Rudy Taylor.

Chinandega: Kerling Zelaya Meza, Ricardo Vega Zamora, Mauricio Lopez, Ladin Navarro Paniagua, Jorge Blanco Lazo

MAT vs CN Likely Squads

Matagalpa: Harold Miranda, Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Jose Calero, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Francisco Baltodano, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Raul Mendoza, Elgin Mejia, Gerson Zeledon, Rudy Taylor.

Chinandega: Jorge Blanco Lazo, Leonel Garcia, Carlos Bejarano Baltodano, Emmanuel Paredes Prado, Ladin Navarro Paniagua, Keneth Aviles, Carlos Cano Cruz, Michael Siwzar Mora, Ricardo Vega Zamora, Carlos Cano Flores, Kerling Zelaya Mesa, Kelvin Urrecho Espinozo, Marvin Garcia, Mauricio Lopez, Frank Soto Argullo.

