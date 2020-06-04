Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Matagalpa vs Jinotega Dream11 Team Prediction Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match MAT vs JN at Matagalpa: Looking to use the home advantage in their own favour, Matagalpa will host Brumas Jinotega in game-1 of best-of-three semifinal match in the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 playoffs on early Thursday morning (India). The Nicaragua Basketball League match MAT vs JN will start at 6 AM IST. Matagalpa – the hosts arrive in this game on a magnificent seven-game winning run, with four of those positive results coming in the post-season as they downed both Rivas and Bonanza in the quarterfinal and semifinals respectively.

On the other hand, Brumas Jinotega also finished the regular season with 17 wins and two defeats. But they made a better finish to the regular-season winning 12 consecutive games on their way to second-place finish. In the playoffs, they swept Boaco away in the first two games, but Real Esteli proved a tougher nut to crack, and they needed to come from 0-1 down in the series to win the quarterfinal.

My Dream11 Team

PG: R Mendoza

SG: R Taylor

SF: F Omier, D Cacho (SP)

PF: A Huerta, J Herrera

C: E Mendoza, B Parajon

MAT vs JN Starting 5s

Matagalpa: R Mendoza, B Castillo, Rudy Taylor, K Andino, D Cacho.

Jinotega: Arnulfo Mendoza, Emilio Mendoza, Troy Humphreys, Juan Herrera, Franklin Omier.

MAT vs JN Likely Squads

Matagalpa: Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Franklin Zeledon Marin, Kevin Andino, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Jose Calero, Francisco Baltodano, Elgin Mejia, Rudy Taylor, Dayton Cacho, Raul Mendoza, Carlos, Gerson Zeledon, Harold Miranda.

Jinotega: Frankin Omier, Juan Herrera, Dixon Gutierrez, Agustin Huerta, Gregory Smith, Ariel Perez, Moises Leiva, Said Escoto, Troy Humphreys, Emilio Mendoza, Jorge Zelays, Arnulfo Mendoza, Yader Altamirano.

