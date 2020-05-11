Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Matagalpa vs Leon Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today's Match MAT vs LEO at Matagalpa: After arresting their two-game losing run with a win in the last match, Matagalpa will be looking to record back-to-back wins when they play host to Leon in another exciting Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 regular season match on late Sunday night. The Nicaragua Basketball League match will start at 4.30 AM (IST). In their last encounter, Matagalpa registered a massive 133-83 win over Chinandega. This was their best win in terms of offence. With that result, Matagalp improved to 14-2 on the season and sit fourth on the table heading into this match.

Leon, on the other hand, are reeling in the bottom half of the table, but they are coming into this game on the back of a 91-85 win over Boaco, which helped them improve to 8-8 on the season.

My Dream11 Team

PG: K Andino (SP), I Zelaya

SG: D Cacho

SF: B Castillo, K Utrecho

PF: S Sobalvarro

C: R Taylor, E Mejia

MAT vs LEO Starting 5s

Matagalpa: Kevin Andino, Dayton Cacho, Bryon Castillo, Raul Mendoza, Rudy Taylor.

Chinandega: Kerling Zelaya Meza, Ricardo Vega Zamora, Mauricio Lopez, Ladin Navarro Paniagua, Jorge Blanco Lazo

MAT vs LEO Likely Squads

Matagalpa: Franklin Zeledon Marin, Kevin Andino, Bryan Parajon, Byron Castillo, Raul Mendoza, Jose Calero, Francisco Baltodano, Elgin Mejia, Rudy Taylor, Dayton Cacho, Darwin Almendarez Rocha, Carlos, Gerson Zeledon, Harold Miranda.

Leon: Sergio Sobalvarro, Wilfredo Barneto, Axel Reyes Meza, Xomar Cruz, Jeffrey Reyes, Gerardo Amaya, Ricardo Rizo, Ronaldo Valverde, Marcos Orozco Cruz, Lester Zelaya, Gabriel Ruiz Vargas, Carlos Valdivia Narvaez, Kenny Urtecho, Rolando Carcamo Blanco.

