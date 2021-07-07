Argentina vs Colombia Copa America 2021 Semifinal Score And Updates: 1-1 (3-2 on Penalties)

Brazil: Argentina vs Colombia Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Argentina vs Colombia Copa America semifinal live football match. Colombia have faced a few challenges in their Copa America campaign but have largely managed to overcome their hurdles so far. The Colombians stunned Uruguay in the quarterfinals and will need to pull off another upset in this fixture. Argentina, on the other hand, are one of only two unbeaten teams in the tournament at the moment and have been in excellent form. Lionel Messi has enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and will want to make a difference in this match. Also, check the ARG vs COL COPA AMERICA 2021 Live Football Score, Argentina vs Colombia Live match, Argentina vs Colombia Live score today, ARG vs COL COPA AMERICA 2021 Live, Live Football TV, COPA AMERICA 2021 Live, ARG vs COL live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch COPA AMERICA 2021 live match, COPA AMERICA 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Argentina vs Colombia match, ARG vs COL COPA AMERICA 2021 Live match score, Argentina vs Colombia Live score. You can also check the live Football blog of match Copa America match between Argentina vs Colombia from Mane Garrincha, Brazil here. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer