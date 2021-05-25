BAN vs SL, 2nd ODI, Highlights

Hello and welcome to our coverage of 2nd ODI Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (DLS Method) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match ODI series. Veteran wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim slammed a century for Bangladesh to laid the foundation of the victory. Also check the cricket blog of match 2 between BAN vs SL from Sher e Bangla here. Also Read - Should Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Open The Innings in ICC World T20? Salman Butt Answers

Live Updates

  • 10:02 PM IST
    BAN vs SL 2nd ODI Updates: Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an outstanding century to help his side reach a respectable total, followed by Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman’s disciplined bowling, helped hosts registered a 103 runs thumping victory over Sri Lanka by DLS method in the second ODI of the series. With this win, Bangladesh clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0.
  • 9:43 PM IST

  • 9:35 PM IST

    After the end of 40 overs, Sri Lanka have finished at 141-9 and Bangladesh clinch the match by and the series in style. Bangladesh won the match by 103 runs courtesy of the DLS Method.

  • 9:21 PM IST

    The covers have come off ! Play is going to resume !

  • 8:42 PM IST

    The skies have opened up again ! Only a wicket required for Bangladesh to clinch the match and the covers have come on !

  • 8:37 PM IST

    Sandakan goes ! Tamim Iqbal takes the catch, Mustafizur picks up his third ! Bangladesh in touching distance to seal the match !

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Mustafizur Rehman scalps Ashen Bandara ! 8th wicket, pretty much game over for the Islanders !

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Mehidy Hasan finishes a wonderful spell of 3-28 in 10 overs

  • 8:15 PM IST

    Mehidy Hasan gets his third, sends Hasaranga packing !

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Mehidy Hasan sends Shanaka back to the pavilion ! Sri Lanka are 6 down !