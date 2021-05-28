Highlights Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Updates

BAN vs SL Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match. Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 97-run victory in the last match of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Bangladesh managed to clinch the series 2-1. In the 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera scored 120 runs as the visitors posted a challenging total of 286-6 on the scoreboard after 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for just 189.