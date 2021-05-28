Highlights Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Updates

BAN vs SL Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match. Sri Lanka registered a comprehensive 97-run victory in the last match of the ODI series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Bangladesh managed to clinch the series 2-1. In the 3rd ODI, Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Perera scored 120 runs as the visitors posted a challenging total of 286-6 on the scoreboard after 50 overs. In reply, the hosts were bundled out for just 189. Also Read - Pat Cummins Reveals What Ball he Will Bowl to MS Dhoni With Six Needed Off One Ball

Live Updates

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: A comprehensive win for Sri Lanka and they finish the series with a win and get their first win of World Cup Super League. Bangladesh will be disappointed with their performance with the bat as they never looked in the game with the bat. Chasing 288, Bangladesh needed a solid start but that did not happen. They lost Naim, Shakib and Tamim all in Powerplay 1 and with hardly any runs on the board. Mushfiqur and Mosaddek tried to steady the ship but the required run rate kept creeping up and that saw the pressure keep building but nothing really happened. It was the Dushmantha Chameera show with the ball. As his pace and agrression proved to be too good for the Bangladeshi batsman. He derailed the Bangladesh chase even before it could get off the station. He finished with a superb figures of 5/16 from his 9.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: B. Fernando to , OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! There it is! Game, Set and Match!

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: W. Hasaranga to S. Islam, OUT! STUMPED! Islam departs and Hasaranga picks up his second wicket. Mustafizur Rahman is the last man in.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: D. Chameera to T. Ahmed, OUT! BOWLED! Chameera gets his 5-fer! What a wonderful performance this has been by the pacer. He has been bowling with pace, aggression, and more importantly, he has been hitting the right line and length.This is first ODI 5 wicket haul.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: D. Chameera to M. Hasan, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and Chameera’s wonderful evening continues. The extra pace of Chameera does the trick yet again. Dushmantha Chameera hits the deck hard.

  • 7:50 PM IST
    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Mahmudullah reaches 1000 international runs against Sri Lanka. He is the 6th Bangladeshi cricketer to achieve this.
  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: W. Hasaranga to A. Hossain, OUT! CAUGHT! Afif departs and Hasaranga gets his first wicket of the game. Flighted delivery on off, Afif had to go for it as the required run rate has been creeping up

  • 7:09 PM IST
    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: R. Mendis to M. Hossain, OUT! CAUGHT! An easy catch and Bangladesh slip further in the game. Looks to be adventurous, but does not pull it off and gives his wicket away.
  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: R. Mendis to M. Rahim, OUT! CAUGHT! The big, big wicket of Rahim has been snared and Ramesh Mendis is the wicket-taker this time. What a moment in this game. A sudden rush of blood for Rahim, as he skipped out of the crease, trying to play the big stroke, but he perishes.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE| Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: After the end of 20 overs Bangladesh are at 70-3 with Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain at the crease.