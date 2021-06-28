Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 Match Score And Updates: 1-0

BEL vs POR Live Football Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Belgium vs Portugal live Euro 2020 match from Estadio de La Cartuja. Belgium are playing stunning football this season and have all of their group matches but in the round of 16, they are going to face defending champions Portugal. Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku have been the top performers for the Belgian side while Portugal are relying heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals.

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Meunier, T.Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Tielemans, Lukaku, E.Hazard