Belgium vs Portugal Euro 2020 Match Score And Updates: 1-0

BEL vs POR Live Football Match Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Belgium vs Portugal live Euro 2020 match from Estadio de La Cartuja. Belgium are playing stunning football this season and have all of their group matches but in the round of 16, they are going to face defending champions Portugal. Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku have been the top performers for the Belgian side while Portugal are relying heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo to score goals. See the latest Belgium vs Portugal Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the BEL vs POR Euro 2020 Live Football Score, Belgium vs Portugal Live match, Belgium vs Portugal Live score today, BEL vs POR Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, BEL vs POR live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Belgium vs Portugal match, BEL vs POR Euro 2020 Live match score, Belgium vs Portugal Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match Euro 2020 between Belgium vs Portugal from the Estadio de La Cartuja. Also Read - Match Highlights Netherlands vs Czech Republic Updates Euro 2020: Czech Republic Beat 10-Man Netherlands 2-0

Line-ups Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo on Cusp of HISTORY During EURO 2020 Clash vs Belgium

Belgium: Courtois, Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen, Meunier, T.Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Tielemans, Lukaku, E.Hazard
 
Portugal: Patricio, Dalot, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro, Palhinha, Sanches, Moutinho, B.Silva, Ronaldo, Jota
Also Read - BEL vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Belgium vs Portugal - Seville, Spain at 12:30 AM IST, June 28

Live Updates

  • 2:38 AM IST

  • 2:37 AM IST

  • 2:32 AM IST

    Another blockbuster game on the cards as Belgium will now lock horns against Italy in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020!

  • 2:27 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! AND IT’S Done And Dusted! Belgium have knocked out the defending champions as Thorgan Hazard goal helped them moved to the quarterfinals. It was a high octane clash and both teams gave their all but it was the Hazard’s goal that made the difference. BEL vs POR 1-0 FULL TIME

  • 2:22 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 90 minutes are up as the referee has added 5 minutes to the time. Portugal players are pushing hard to get the equalizer but Belgium players have shown immense resilience so far in the second half and it’s a matter of just a few minutes for them to knock out defending champions. BEL vs POR 1-0 in 90+1 minute

  • 2:16 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Romelu Lukaku’s miseries in the game continues to increase as he fails to make a chance from some incredible passes. He has been pretty average with his skills against the Portuguese defenders. BEL vs POR 1-0 in 86th minute

  • 2:09 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Some drama in the middle which started with an injury to Romelu Lukaku. And it was followed by a nasty tackle by Pepe on Thorgan Hazard. Yellow Card for Pepe here. BEL vs POR 1-0 in 78th minute

  • 2:00 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Eden Hazard continues to shine with the captain’s arm band over his sleeve. Meanwhile, Andre Silva comes in for Portugal in place of Diogo Jota. BEL vs POR 1-0 in 70th minute

  • 1:52 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Good clinical header from Joao Felix but Thibault Courtois was ready to grab it. Eden Hazard is finally getting his mojo back in this match and if he gets going then there is no stopping for Belgium. BEL vs POR 1-0 in 61st minute

  • 1:45 AM IST

    Live Belgium vs Portugal Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Both teams are high on energy in the second half as the search for some more goals continue in the game with players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Bernardo Silva in the middle. BEL vs POR 1-0 in 55th minute