Copa America 2021 Brazil vs Colombia Score And Updates: 2-1

Live Brazil vs Colombia Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Brazil vs Columbia Copa America clash from Estadio Nilton Santos. Brazil sit top of Group A having secured two wins out of two. They have been in sublime form and have scored seven goals without shipping in any. The Selecaos won their latest outing, beating Peru 4-0. Colombia are second in Group A but they have just one win from three matches so far. They started their Copa America campaign with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, followed by a goalless draw against Venezuela, losing only to Peru by 2-1 in their previous outing.