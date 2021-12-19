BWF World Championships 2021 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS Srikanth vs Loh Kean Badminton Updates

Huelva: BWF World Championships 2021 HIGHLIGHTS – Former world No. 1 and ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships after losing 15-21, 20-22 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final, in Huelva on Sunday. With this, Srikanth becomes the first Indian male shuttler to claim a silver medal at the prestigious event. Previously, legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) were the medal winners in men's singles while the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen joined the elusive list on Saturday after losing to Srikanth in a nail-biting semifinal clash.