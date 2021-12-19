BWF World Championships 2021 FINAL HIGHLIGHTS Srikanth vs Loh Kean Badminton Updates

Huelva: BWF World Championships 2021 HIGHLIGHTS – Former world No. 1 and ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal at the 2021 BWF World Championships after losing 15-21, 20-22 to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew in the men’s singles final, in Huelva on Sunday. With this, Srikanth becomes the first Indian male shuttler to claim a silver medal at the prestigious event. Previously, legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) were the medal winners in men’s singles while the 20-year-old Lakshya Sen joined the elusive list on Saturday after losing to Srikanth in a nail-biting semifinal clash. Catch BWF World Championships Live Score, BWF World Championships Live Streaming, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live match, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live score today, Kidambi Srikanth vs Loh Kean Yew Live video, BWF World Championships 2021 Results, BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score here.Also Read - Kidambi Srikanth Settles For Historic Silver at BWF World Championships 2021, Loses in Straight Games vs Loh Kean Yew

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score- Proud Moment For India

  • 9:06 PM IST

    Live Badminton Match Score- Historic Day, Historic Result For India!

  • 9:06 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score: Kidambi Srikanth clinched a historic silver medal in the World Badminton Championships after suffering a straight-game defeat to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the summit clash to notch up the best ever performance by an Indian in the men’s singles in Huelva on Sunday. A former world no. 1, Srikanth lost 15-21 20-22 to Malaysia-born opponent in 43 minutes. The 28-year-old Srikanth thus bettered the feats of legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983), B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) and Lakshya Sen (bronze in this edition), whom he had beaten in the semifinals on Saturday.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    Live Badminton Score- Loh Kean Yew is The World Champion

  • 8:43 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Score Today: What a year it has been for Srikanth! A man written off long ago, forcing his way back onto the biggest stage by sheer dint of will and sacrifice. Meanwhile, it was an unprecedented World Championships for India, particularly, men’s badminton – young Lakshya Sen takes the bronze, Srikanth takes the silver. Another Indian male shuttler – HS Prannoy missed out on a medal. Prannoy lost to the new world champion – Loh Kean Yew in the quarterfinals of BWF World Championships 2021.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Live Badminton Match Score and Updates: Tough one to swallow for Kidambi Srikanth! So close, yet so very far. The 28-year-old Indian shuttler bags the consolation by clinching the SILVER medal, he becomes the first-ever Indian male shuttler to play the men’s singles final in the World Championships. However, a combination of nerves and Loh Kean Yew’s ridiculous defence means he goes home with only a silver.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE BWF World Championships 2021 Live Updates: Srikanth Settles For Silver

  • 8:21 PM IST

    BWF World Championships 2021 Live Score and Updates: Heartbreak for Kidambi Srikanth! Loh Kean Yew beats the 28-year-old Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 in the men’s singles final of BWF World Championships 2021 on Sunday. The unseeded Singaporean plays a well-measured push to seal it as Srikanth watches the shuttle takes the flight and land inside the court. It took 43 minutes for Loh Kean Yew to dismantle the former world number one.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    BWF World Championships Live Match Score: Back from the dead? Kidambi Srikanth sends another one into the net to give Loh Kean Yew a championship point. Srikanth saves one. And another. It’s 20-20, wow, just incredible badminton from both these shuttlers. Srikanth saves one with a brave drop at the net, and then saves the next with a smash high from the heavens. What a shot from the former world no.1 when facing Championship point.

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE BWF World Championships 2021 Score and Updates: DEFENCE OF THE HIGHEST ORDER FROM LOH KEAN YEW! Srikanth jumps up and down as if on a pogo stick battering down smash after smash, and they are all returned with calmness by Loh. But the Indian blinked first and sends one into the net. Championship point for the Singaporean. Srikanth 18 – 20 Loh