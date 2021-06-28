Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: 3-5

CRO vs ESP Euro 2020 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Croatia vs Spain live Euro 2020 match from Parken Stadium, Denmark. Spain had an underwhelming start to the Euros but they bounced back in their last group stage match with a massive 5-0 win. The case was the same for Luka Modric’s Croatia during the group stage. See the latest Croatia vs Spain Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the CRO vs ESP Euro 2020 Live Football Score, Croatia vs Spain Live match, Croatia vs Spain Live score today, CRO vs ESP Euro 2020 Live video, Live Football TV, Euro 2020 Live, CRO vs ESP live score, SonyLIV live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Euro 2020 live match, Euro 2020 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Croatia vs Spain match, CRO vs ESP Euro 2020 Live match score, Croatia vs Spain Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of match Euro 2020 between Croatia vs Spain from the Parken Stadium, Denmark. Also Read - Video | Unai Simon Concedes Bizzare Own Goal During Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 Clash

Line-ups Croatia vs Spain Also Read - Croatia vs Spain Live Streaming Euro 2020 in India: Preview, Squads, Team News - Where to Watch CRO vs SPN Live Stream Football Match Online; TV Telecast in India

CRO – Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic; Rebic, Petkovic Also Read - CRO vs SPN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips EURO 2020, Round of 16: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Croatia vs Spain - Parken Stadium at 9:30 PM IST, June 28

Spain – Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Laporte, Gaya; Koke, Busquets, Pedri; Sarabia, Morata, Ferran

Live Updates

  • 12:07 AM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: FULL TIME! DONE AND DUSTED! Spain eliminate Croatia from Euro 2020 after a sensational 5-3 win. The exciting thriller had everything from its own goal to late strikes in dying minutes and a special Alvaro Morata goal. CRO vs ESP 3-5 Full Time

  • 11:57 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Spanish players are now just toying with Croatia by dominating the ball possession. Luka Modric subbed off and this might turn into his last game in Euros. CRO vs ESP 3-5 in 113rd minute

  • 11:44 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL! Another goal from Spain and this time it’s super-sub Oyarzabal who scores the goal for them. Spain are once again ahead with a two-goal lead. CRO vs ESP 3-5 in 103rd minute

  • 11:41 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain MatchScore & Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL! And it’s Alvaro Morata who scores Spain’s most crucial goal of the tournament so far. Spain are back in front again and it’s none other than Morata who was criticized heavily in the previous games but Luis Enrique backed him. CRO vs ESP 3-4 in 100th minute

  • 11:33 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Score & Updates Euro 2020: Croatia are looking pretty confident now after a fighting 90 minutes. Spanish players are looking a bit down as some of their key players are already subbed off by Luis Enrique. CRO vs ESP 3-3 in 94th minute

  • 11:26 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Match enters extra time after two late goals in the dying minutes help Croatia to stretch the game to 30 minutes more. Both teams are having some pep talk from their managers as we are expected to witness another exciting 30 minutes.

  • 11:23 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL! Mario Pasalic connects the header and Croatia are well back in the game with an equalizer. The fans are at their feet after the goal. Luis Enrique is in disbelief. CRO vs ESP 3-3 in 90+2 Minutes

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! MISLAV ORSIC SCORES! Another twist in this tale as Croatia managed to get their second goal in this game. One more goal from here and Croatia will be able to force this game for extra time. CRO vs ESP 2-3 in 85th minute

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: GOAAAAALLLLLLLLL! FERRAN TORRES STRIKES! The Manchester City winger gets a well-deserved goal as he has produced a stunning show so far in the Spanish jersey tonight. The Croatian players are now dejected as they are closer to get eliminated from the tournament. CRO vs ESP 1-3 in 76th minute

  • 10:53 PM IST

    Live Croatia vs Spain Match Score And Updates Euro 2020: Croatian players are all scattered on the pitch and are under immense pressure to make something from here. Spain have been dominant with their passing and Luis Enrique is looking calm and composed. CRO vs ESP 1-2 in 64th minute