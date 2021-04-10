Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and UpdatesHig

Live Match CSK vs DC Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of CSK vs DC Live IPL match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Excellent batting display from Chennai Super Kings especially Suresh Raina who slammed a half-century on his comeback game in the Indian Premier League. While Sam Curran gave the finishing touch to the innings as CSK posted 188/7 in 20 overs. It will be an exciting chase looking at the batting line-up of Delhi Capitals. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs DC IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live score today, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, CSK vs DC live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals from Mumbai here. Also Read - MS Dhoni Clean Bowled For a Duck by Avesh Khan in CSK's IPL 2021 Opener Against DC | WATCH VIDEO

Also Read - Suresh Raina Smashes Brilliant Fifty on IPL Comeback vs Delhi Capitals
Also Read - CSK vs DC Live IPL Streaming Match: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

Live Updates

  • 11:11 PM IST

    CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Score: Rishabh Pant Finishes it off in style with a boundary. Delhi registers a clinical 7-wicket victory. Excellent batting performance from Delhi as Chennai were nowhere in the game while defending the target. DC 190/3 in 18.4 overs Beat CSK 188/7 by 7 wickets

  • 11:07 PM IST

    CSK vs DC 2021 IPL Live Score: POWERFUL STRIKE! We have witnessed a couple of brilliant innings in this match but this shot from Marcus Stoinis stole the show. The Aussie drives it through mid-off for a cracking boundary. DJ Bravo was in disbelief as the ball reaches the fence like a tracer bullet. DC 181/2 in 17.5 overs

  • 10:59 PM IST

    Live CSK vs DC IPL 2021: SHIKHAR DHAWAN DEPARTS! In the quest to complete his century Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket. Shardul sticks to a tight line and gets Dhawan plumb in front of the wicket. Marcus Stoinis comes to bat as Delhi are inches away from the win.

  • 10:52 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Strategic Time-Out! The only strategy Delhi will make is on Shikhar Dhawan will get a ton from here. Will Pant play a second fiddle to let his senior player complete his ton. DC just need 31 runs from 24 balls and Dhawan is 23 runs away from his ton. CSK are nowhere in the game. DC 158/1 in 16 Overs

  • 10:48 PM IST

    Live score IPL 2021 CSK vs DC: Chahar finished his spell with another expensive over as he leaked 11 runs from it. It was just not his night as he went for 36 runs without taking any wicket. Delhi have an opportunity to finish it quickly to get the net run-rate advantage. DC 151/1 in 15 Overs

  • 10:39 PM IST

    CSK vs DC IPL 2021: Magnificent innings from Shaw comes to an end as Bravo provides the first breakthrough to the CSK but isn’t it too late now. Shaw departs for a well-made 72 in which he slammed 9 fours and three sixes. Captain Rishabh Pant is the new man in as Delhi will look to finish the game quickly. DC 138/1 in 13.3 overs

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs DC 2021: Another big over 15 runs come from it as Prithvi Shaw is just toying with the field now and hitting boundaries at his will. It looks like CSK have lost the hope now to make a comeback in the game. Dhawan is playing the perfect partner to Shaw in this innings. DC 136/0 in 13 overs

  • 10:29 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: Good first over from Bravo only eight runs come from it but CSK need a wicket now to get back into the game. Shaw and Dhawan are showing no mercy on the bowlers and attacking the loose deliveries. Moeen Ali returns to the attack. DC 121/0 in 12 overs

  • 10:24 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs DC IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan also reaches his fifty as the duo is playing top-class cricket against a rusty bowling attack that doesn’t have a genuine pace bowler to attack. DJ Bravo comes into the attack, he has been the breakthrough bowler for them in the past couple of decisions. Will he able to do it tonight? DC 113/0 in 11 overs

  • 10:18 PM IST

    CSK vs DC Live Score IPL 2021: FIFTY for Prithvi Shaw! The talented batsman has finally overcome his ghosts of last season in the UAE. Top class batting from the Shaw at his home ground. He completes his fifty in just 27 balls. Delhi Capitals are cruising towards victory now CSK are low on energy now. DC 99/0 in 10 overs