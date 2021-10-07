Highlights CSK vs PBKS Score and Updates, IPL 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2021, Match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the IPL, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Thursday. Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats to Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively. While CSK's successive defeats have put their top-two chances at risk, PBKS' loss to RCB has virtually knocked them out of the tournament. CSK lost by three wickets with two balls to spare in a low-scoring thriller against DC. PBKS, meanwhile, faltered once more in a run-chase against RCB. The KL Rahul-led side failed to capitalize on a good start and fell short of the total by six runs. The defeat has made qualifying near impossible for them, and they should play for pride in this match.