CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, Match 19 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings to a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Jadeja took three wickets and gave away just 13 runs as RCB were restricted to 122/9 in reply to CSK's 191/4, which also came largely due to Jadeja's blistering 62 off 28 balls. Jadeja hit 37 runs off the last over of the CSK innings bowled by Harshal Patel, hitting five sixes and four, making it the joint most expensive over in the history of the IPL. RCB came into the match having won all four of the matches that they have played thus far.