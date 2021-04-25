CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Today, Match 19 CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 19 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. Here’s the live cricket blog of match 19 of IPL 2021 between CSK vs RCB from Mumbai here. See the latest CSK vs RCB, Chennai Super Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2021 Live Score, CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings to a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Jadeja took three wickets and gave away just 13 runs as RCB were restricted to 122/9 in reply to CSK’s 191/4, which also came largely due to Jadeja’s blistering 62 off 28 balls. Jadeja hit 37 runs off the last over of the CSK innings bowled by Harshal Patel, hitting five sixes and four, making it the joint most expensive over in the history of the IPL. RCB came into the match having won all four of the matches that they have played thus far. (SCORECARD) Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Completely Beat us: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Hails CSK All-rounder After Chennai Beat Bangalore in IPL 2021 Game

Live Updates

  • 8:25 PM IST

    ‘Captain Kohli’ happy with ‘Sir Jadeja’s’ performance!

  • 8:24 PM IST

    That’s that from match 19 of IPL 2021 – CSK vs RCB!

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Ravindra Jadeja is the Player of the Match. He has been exceptional with the bat, with the ball, and also out on the field. Well deserved! Earlier in the day, some brilliant hitting firstly by Faf du Plessis, and then some mind-blowing batting by Jadeja, in the final over of the game, where they collected 37 runs, saw Chennai finishing with a top total in the first innings. They backed that display with a brilliant performance in the field and with the ball and they won the game comfortably in the end.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    CSK Beat RCB to take top spot in IPL 2021 points table!

  • 7:24 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Score and updates: A length ball on middle from Dwayne Bravo, Siraj swings and the ball takes the inside edge and goes to short fine leg for one. CHENNAI WIN BY 69 RUNS! What a display this has been by Chennai! Or should we rather say, what a display this has been from Ravindra Jadeja! He took responsibility towards the end of their batting innings and rocked Chennai to a top score, and then, with the ball and out on the field, he put up a god-like display which has propelled Chennai to the top of the table. Chennai Super Kings (191/4) Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (122/9) by 69 runs at Wankhede | Padikkal 34; Jadeja 3/13, Tahir 2/16

  • 7:21 PM IST

    SIX! That came out of nowhere, for Mohammed Siraj! A slower length ball on middle from Bravo, this time, Mohammed Siraj connects bat with ball nicely and the ball sails all the way over the deep mid-wicket region. Bangalore 119/9 in 19.3 overs vs Chennai (191/4)

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: Review time! Mohammed Siraj takes the review! Looked to have taken a faint outside edge. No edge, as confirmed by Ultra Edge. NOT OUT! Siraj has taken the review and there was no edge there. Curran bowls a short ball around off, Siraj looks to pull this one to the leg side but he misses and Dhoni takes it and appeals. The umpire agrees as he raises his finger. Siraj opts for the review straightaway. Ultra Edge shows no spike and Siraj has suvived. RCB 109/9 in 18 overs vs CSK (191/4)

  • 7:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE Score and Updates: Strategic Time-Out! This contest is all but done and dusted. Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bowl Bangalore out, whereas the Virat Kohli-led side, will want to bat until the end and add how many ever runs they can and improve their run rate. Mohammed Siraj is the last man in.

  • 7:00 PM IST

    CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! RUN OUT! Kyle Jamieson goes back now and Bangalore are 9 wickets down. A length ball from Bravo, around off, Kyle Jamieson looks to push this one through the offside, but the ball takes the inside edge and goes towards square leg, where Imran Tahir collects the ball. He takes aim as the batters wanted one and hits bull’s eye at the striker’s end. The third umpire confirms that this is out. Bangalore 103/9 in 16 overs vs Chennai (191/4)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    It’s all going CSK’s win at Wankhede!