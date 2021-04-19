Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021: Match Highlights

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 match from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings. Both teams decide to play with the same XIs from the last game as Cheteshwar Pujara’s wait to debut for CSK continues. See the IPL Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the CSK vs RR IPL Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live score today, CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, IPL 2021 Live, CSK vs RR live score, hotstar live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, WatchIPL live match, Vivo IPL 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match, CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live match score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of match IPL between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Mumbai here. Also Read - IPL 2021, CSK vs RR: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja Spin Web as Chennai Super Kings Thrash Rajasthan Royals by 45 Runs

  Also Read - CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 12 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 19 Monday

Also Read - IPL 2021, CSK vs RR Match 12 in Mumbai: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Predicted Playing XIs, Toss Time, Squads For Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Live Updates

  • 11:23 PM IST

  • 11:17 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs RR Updates IPL 2021: DONE AND DUSTED! Dominant Chennai Super Kings Thrash Rajasthan Royals by 45 Runs. The Yellow Army outclassed Sanju Samson’s Royals in all three departments on Monday night. Poor batting performance from the Royals as they threw away the match after a good knock from Buttler. RR 143/9 in 20 overs as CSK Win by 45 overs

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Updates: DJ Bravo finally gets his first and the only wicket of the night on the last ball of his spell. Rahul Tewatia after hitting two sixes wanted to slam another one but misses the connection. Chetan Sakariya comes to bat. RR 137/8 in 19 overs

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Live Score CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Updates: Jaydev Unadkat has taken the responsibility to hit some boundaries here as Rahul Tewatia is not firing tonight. Tewatia has failed to emulate his batting performance from last season this time in India. DJ Bravo returns to attack and he will look to open his wicket account. RR 122/7 in 18 overs

  • 11:04 PM IST

    CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: Excellent over from Moeen Ali as only four runs come from it. The only job these batsmen have to score as many runs as possible to keep Net Run Rate in check on the points table. RR 109/7 in 17 overs

  • 10:58 PM IST

    CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates: The match is now almost out of Rajasthan Royals’ reach. Eight runs from the DJ Bravo’s over. Strategic Time-Out. CSK will look to bundle out the Rajasthan team as soon as possible after the break, while Rajasthan will look to bat the 20 overs. RR 105/7 in 16 overs

  • 10:51 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Moeen Ali on FIRE as he dismissed another hero of Rajasthan – Chris Morris! It was a very similar dismissal as the last one of Riyan Parag. Morris also targets the mid-wicket area but missed the connection and Jadeja takes another catch. RR 95/7 in 14.3 overs

  • 10:49 PM IST

    CSK vs RR Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Moeen Ali Strikes Again as Riyan Parag departs for just 3. Parag doesn’t have a choice as he took the aerial route and Ravindra Jadeja doesn’t make any mistake to grab it as Rajasthan Royals their seventh wicket. Chris Morris comes to bat. RR 95/6 in 14.1 overs

  • 10:47 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 CSK vs RR Updates: Excellent over Ravindra Jadeja as he gave only three runs from it. Riyan Parag tries to play Jadeja with some caution. RR have lost the way in this chase after a decent first-half as CSK spinners have spun a web around them. RR 95/5 in 14 overs

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Updates CSK vs RR: Another Big Blow For Rajasthan Royals! The hero of the last game David Miller departs of just 2 as Rajasthan are already five down in the chase. CSK are all over in the game as Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag are the two new batters in the middle. RR want them to take some responsibility tonight. RR 92/5 in 13 overs