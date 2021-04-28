Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Highlights

IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against Chennai Super Kings in New Delhi. Manish Pandey returned for Hyderabad while Sandeep Sharma also picked up in the XI for Abhishek Sharma. CSK also made two changes in their side as Moeen Ali and Lungi Ngidi returned to XI.

Live Updates

  • 11:24 PM IST

  • 11:01 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Done and Dusted! Suresh Raina seals the win for Chennai with a boundary through covers. An excellent run chase from Chennai as there was not a single moment in the second half of the match where Chennai lose their grip in their game. Chennai Super Kings are now the new table leaders. CSK 173/3 in 18.3 overs beat SRH by 7 Wickets

  • 10:58 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH Live Score And Updates IPL 2021: Suresh Raina slammed two boundaries in the over to take Chennai even closer to win at Arun Jaitley Stadium. CSK just need 5 runs from the last 12 balls. Khaleel Ahmed to bowl the 19th over. CSK 167/3 in 18 overs

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Live Updates CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Score: Eight runs from the over as Chennai are marching towards victory with complete ease. Excellent from Chennai are they are not giving Hyderabad any chance to make any comeback in this game. CSK 158/3 in 17 overs

  • 10:46 PM IST

    Live Updates CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Score: A very tight over Siddharth Kaul as he gave just two runs from the last over. Is there any other twist left in this game? CSK still need below 6 runs per over that makes him a clear favourite to win from here. Khaleel Ahmed to bowl from other end. CSK 150/3 in 16 overs

  • 10:40 PM IST

    Live Updates CSK vs SRH Score IPL 2021: Two in Two for Rashid Khan as Faf du Plessis also loses his wicket. Sheer brilliance from Rashid to get rid of Faf. Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina are the two new batter in the middle but Rashid’s quota of overs are finished now. CSK 148/3 in 15 Overs

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Live Updates CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Score: Rashid Khan Gets Another as Moeen Ali departs for 15. The Afghan spinner is once again the lone warrior for Hyderabad with the ball as all other bowlers failed to give him ample support. CSK 148/2 in 14.5 overs

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Live Score And Updates CSK vs SRH IPL 2021: Moeen Ali is the new man in as Chennai managed to get eight runs from Khaleel Ahmed’s over. Things are going nice and tidy for Chennai here as the required run rate is under 6 and CSK have lost just 1 wicket. Rashid Khan to bowl his final over. CSK 137/1 in 14 overs

  • 10:26 PM IST

    CSK vs SRH Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Rashid Khan finally gets the last laugh! After getting hit for three boundaries in the over Rashid castles Ruturaj Gaikwad. But it’s too late now as Gaikwad has already done his job with a fluent 75-run knock. SRH need a wonder spell from Rashid to get back in this game. CSK 129/1 in 13 overs

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Live CSK vs SRH Score And Updates: Ruturaj Gaikwad completes his fifty with a boundary as CSK are marching towards a massive win. Sunrisers Hyderabad players are now losing hope with every passing over. Massive over for Chennai as 15 runs came from the over. The match is almost out of Hyderabad’s radar now. CSK 115/0 in 12 overs